ROSS, Elma May:
30.4.1927 – 30.7.2019
Passed away peacefully at Summerset in the Bay, Napier. Beloved wife of the late Raymond. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Karen, and Bryan and Lindsey. Cherished Grandma Sunny of David (deceased), Matthew and Ros, Philippa and Callum, Jonathan and Tara, and Joanna and Trevor. Great-Grandma of Delaney, Teddy, Francie, Heidi, Nate and Finn. A service for Elma will be held in St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Friday, August 2, at 11.00am. Messages to the Ross Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on July 31, 2019