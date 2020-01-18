RAMSAY, Ellis:
Died peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Monday 30 December 2019, aged 66 years. Beloved long-time friend and partner of Vivienne ("wifey"). Cherished daughter of Bill and Ella (deceased), and daughter-in-law of Mary Ayres. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Craig and Carol, Colin and Ray, Billy and Sandy (all of Scotland). Dearly loved sister-in-law of the Ayres clan: Stuart and Debbie, Bryan, Tony and Anita, Roydon and Karen, Allison and Ian Macrae. An adored aunty and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Messages to Vivienne Ayres, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Donations to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A memorial service for Ellis will be held in the Beauchamp Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Saturday 1 February 2020, at 1.00pm.
"An eternal star in
our hearts and minds."
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 18, 2020