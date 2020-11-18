DAWSON, Elliot Watson:
(formerly of Days Bay). Peacefully on November 16, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Grace. Beloved father of Simon, Paul and Angela. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Elliot's life will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, cnr High Street South and Richmond Road, Carterton, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1.00 pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Dawson family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020