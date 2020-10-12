IMLACH, Ellen Woods
(Eileen) JP, MNZM:
Peacefully at Village at the Park on 10 October 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken; loving mother and mother-in-law of Mary-Ellen & Harry, Peter & Linda; much loved grandma of Corrin and Adelene; beloved sister of Jack and the late Elsie Mathieson. Special thanks to the staff of Village at the Park, especially the Mary Coleman wing for their amazing care of Eileen. Messages for Eileen's family can be placed in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Eileen will be held at St Hilda's Church, 311 The Parade, Island Bay, on Thursday 15th October at 11am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020