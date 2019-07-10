DAINES, Ellen May:
On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate for 56 years of the late Roy. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeanette and Clive McGovern, Dianne and Colin Waters. Loved and respected grandma of Nicola and Andy, Andrew and Emma, Jason and Tracy, Brendon and Anneka, Phillip and Rose. Special great- grandma to Ava; Indie; Hannah; Jett and Finn. Special thanks to Waterlea Rest Home staff. Messages may be sent 2 Glenrae Grove, Silverstream, Upper Hutt 5019. A private family farewell has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2019