CORDING,
Ellen Elizabeth (Ellie)
(formerly Smith) (nee Taylor):
On 21 September 2019 at Parkwood Lodge, Waikanae, aged 95 years. A much loved wife, mother, step-mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, GG, sister, aunt and friend. Thanks to all the team at Parkwood Lodge for their love and support of Ellie. A service to celebrate Ellie's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa St, Paraparaumu, on Friday 27 September 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Donations in Ellie's memory to the SPCA Kapiti Branch would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
