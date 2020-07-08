CARVER,
Ellen Agnes (nee Moriarty):
On 6th July 2020, aged 80 years. Our beautiful and very loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, gran, sister, aunt and friend left us. Dearly loved wife of Bryan, cherished mother and mother-in-law of Loretta & John. Fun-loving gran of Cameron and James. Loved sister of Jim (d), Kathleen, Mary (d) and Pat.
Your caring and kindness will always be in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be donated online at www.wfa.org.nz Messages to 'the Carver family' may be left in Ellen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. A memorial Mass for Ellen will be held at St Bernard's Catholic Church, 37 Taft Street, Brooklyn, Wellington, on Friday 10th July at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 8, 2020