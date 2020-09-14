WOODWARD,
Elizabeth Lloyd:
Aged 92 years, died on September 11, 2020 at Malvina Major Rest Home, Johnsonville. Beloved widow of Otway Woodward, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen, Catherine and Graham, Margaret and Derek. Sadly missed by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Our grateful thanks to Dr Dunphy and the staff at Malvina Major Rest Home for their excellent care. Funeral will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday, September 15 at Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wycliffe Bible Translators would be appreciated.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2020