WOODWARD,
Elizabeth Anne (nee Will):
14.02.1931 – 07.08.2019
Passed away peacefully. Loved wife of the late Keith. Very much loved and respected Aunty Libby to Sarah, Guy and Suzie. Great-Aunt to Georgia, Monique, Sam and Rhys. Step-mother of Fleur and Lesley. A service for Elizabeth will be held, 1.00pm. Monday 12th of August 2019, at the St Andrews Anglican Church, 119 Titiraupenga St, Taupo. A special thanks to the Liston Heights staff for their wonderful care of Elizabeth. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 10, 2019