WOOD, Elizabeth Joyce:
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday 27th August 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kate and Brian; Andrew and Tara; Duncan; Bruce and Veronica. Loved 'Granma' of Alysha, Pete, Makayla, Jessika and Alana. Loved great-grandmother of Jack and Daley. Loved sister of John. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Elizabeth's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral for Elizabeth will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, 176 Karori Rd, Karori, on Monday 2nd September, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2019