WEST, Elizabeth
(Sister Maria Goretti):
On Wednesday 26th June 2019, at Whanganui Hospital. Sister Maria was in her 65th year of religious profession. Loved Sister of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late William and Lynda West. Sister of the late Jean Wainscott, the late brothers Terry, Peter and Owen and the late sister Marie. Loved aunt of her nephews Kit and Mark Wainscott, and cousin of Judith Houlahen. A Vigil Service will be celebrated at Mount St Josephs, Hillside Terrace, on Thursday evening, 27th June, at 5.00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, Tawhero St, Wanganui, TODAY, Friday 28th June 2019, at 1.00pm, to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Dempsey and Forrest
Locally owned
Published in Dominion Post on June 28, 2019