WALLACE,
Elizabeth Ann (Liz):
Suddenly at home on 28 August 2019, aged 71 years. Loved partner of Mike; mother of Bruce and the late Angela; grandmother of Olivia and Charlise; sister of Suzanne and Marilyn. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 601, Thorndon 6140. A service for Liz will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 4 September 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Wallace family" PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 31, 2019