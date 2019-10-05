TAYLOR,
Elizabeth Fraser (Bett):
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Aberdeen, Scotland. Peacefully at home on Tuesday 1 October 2019. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Leith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven, and Beverley & Rob. Loved Grandma of her 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to Dr Ann Evans and to all those who have cared for Bett. A service to celebrate Bett's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 8 October 2019 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019