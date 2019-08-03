SOUTHEE,
Elizabeth Grant (Betty):
Passed away peacefully at Jane Mander Retirement Village, Whangarei, on Thursday 25 July 2019, aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Fred. Loved mother & mother-in-law to Rowan and Jill; Murray and JoAnne; Donald and Jude; Anne and Steven Parr. Special Grandmother to Jonathan and Sarah, Bryden (dec), Adrienne and Jonna, Philippa and Nick, Jayne and Dean, Anna and David, Mark and Jess, Tim and Brya, Angela, Ryan, Kate, Georgia and Ella. Great-grandmother to Eleanor, Hamish, Quinn, Jed, Ruby, William, Leah, Ivy, Pippa, Carly, Cooper and Indie. Loved sister and sister-in-law to the late Gwen & Bob McKay, the late Bob and Bonney Filleul, Shonagh and the late Maurie O'Neill, and the late Melva and Don Pilcher.
'Rest in Peace'
As per Betty's request a family service has been held in Whangarei. All communications to the 'Southee Family' 48 Highfield Way, Maunu, Whangarei 0110.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 3, 2019