SMITH,
Elizabeth Mary (nee Cairns):
Of Levin.
03.07.1945 - 04.06.2020
Unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, June 4th 2020, at Palmerston North Hospital. Beloved wife of WJM (Bill) Smith (deceased). Devoted mother to Kelly and Miranda. Loved mother-in-law to Shayne and James. Much loved Grandma to Connor, Ella and Gage (Kalgoorlie, Australia).
Mum: Words are not enough.
Thank you for being our unwavering, guiding light.
Your care, devotion, love
and values have been
passed on. We will miss you.
Rest peacefully,
reunited with Dad.
Service TBA following removal of international travel restrictions.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2020