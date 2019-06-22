SIGNAL, Elizabeth Blair:
Of Bulls, formerly of Scotland. Passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, on Sunday 16 June 2019. Aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother of the late Elizabeth. Loved sister of Gladys and Garry King. Loved Aunt of Colin. Loved by her brothers, sisters-in-law, and all her nephews and nieces. Messages to the King Family, C/- 18 Morris Street, Marton. As per Elizabeth's wishes, a private funeral has been held.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2019