Elizabeth PHILLIPS (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Ninness Funeral Home
17 Kenepuru Dve
Auckland, Auckland
092374174
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Timothy's Presbyterian Church
18 Te Pene Avenue
Titahi Bay
Death Notice

PHILLIPS, Elizabeth (Betty):
Born in Barry, South Wales, on 6 April 1925. Passed away peacefully on 20 March 2020 at Kemp Home and Hospital, Titahi Bay. Much loved Mum to Michael and Jenny, Morgan and Bon and the late Christine. Grandmother to Tania, Daylon, and Lani, Jake, Billy, and Tommy. Great-Grandmother to Xavier, Seren, Page and Lily. We would like to express our special thanks to all the staff at Kemp Home and Hospital. Betty is lying at Ninness Funeral Home, 17 Kenepuru Drive Porirua, all are welcome. Please ring the funeral home (04) 237 4174) first before visiting. Bettys' funeral will be held at St Timothy's Presbyterian Church, 18 Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Friday 27 March 2020 at 11.00am.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 23, 2020
