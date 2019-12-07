PHILLIPS,
Elizabeth Gray (nee Kelly):
Of Raumati South, formerly of Bedford Street, Porirua, and Dundee (Scotland). Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Monday 2 December 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of Henry ''Wink'' Phillips. Dearly loved mother of Kim, Steven, Wendy, Allan and their partners. Much loved Grandma of Melanie, Shane, Donald, Timothy, Nicole, Adam, and Alisha, and G.G. of all the clan. Heartfelt thanks to Kapiti Rest Home, Wellington Hospital and Mary Potter Hospice for their love and care. A Private cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday in February.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019