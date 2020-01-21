PATCHETT, Elizabeth Dawn:

(MA (Otago), LLB (Auck.), DipEd (Cant.), LRSM, IRMTnz). Born Wellington 29 March 1937 Died Palmerston North

15 January 2020.

Dearly loved partner of Maka Semisi Mila. Much loved Mum of Mark, David and Elizabeth (children from her marriage to Robert Patchett). Loved and appreciated step-mother to Karlo and Alice Mila. Cherished grandmother to Steph, Nick, Walter and William, and "Granny Dawn" to her step-daughters' children Karlos, Nikolas, Isaac and Maka-toa. Dawn was unfailingly generous with her time and support given to both family and friends, and will be remembered for her tireless efforts to help countless people as a lawyer and mentor. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, a private cremation will take place in Palmerston North. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Palmerston North Kidney Support Group.



