NICHOLLS, Elizabeth Vere
(nee Foreman):
On 22nd November 2020, surrounded by family, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Rex. Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Mary-Anne and Doug, Susan and the late John, Jill and Tony, John and Kelly. Special and adored Becky to Emma, Rachael and Logan; Nicky and Tom; Sam and Amy; Emma, Edward, and Henry; Ryan, Libby and Josh. Loved Becky to her 8 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Elizabeth's wishes a family service has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 26, 2020
