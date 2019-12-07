MORRISON, Elizabeth Anne:
Formerly of Whanganui. On December 6, 2019. Peacefully at Wellington Hospital surrounded by her family. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Marilyn, Craig, Leanne & Chris, and Janine. Loved grandma of Laura, Ryan, Isaac, Guy, Bali, Jack, Grace and Ruby. Special thanks to the staff at Wellington Hospital, Ward 5 North, for their great care of Elizabeth. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held in Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at 2:30pm. Followed by private cremation. Messages c/- Morrison Family, PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019