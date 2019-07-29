MOORE, Elizabeth Rose:
20 May 1941 - 26 July 2019
Loving wife and best friend of Robert (Bob) for 57 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Vic, Scott and Ann, Leanne, Erynne and Chris. Fantastic Mama of Gareth and Tania, Kieryn, Corrie and Jen, Tyrell, and Tianna. Great-Mama of Charlette and Briannah. Many thanks to the staff at Whitby Home and Hospital. A service for Elizabeth will be held in the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Tuesday 30 July 2019 at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 29, 2019