MITCHELL, Elizabeth Myrtle
(formerly Fisher) (nee Millar):
Of Wellington. Died January 31, 2020, aged 82. Dearly loved mother of Jim and Viv, Chris and Darryl, Barbara (dec), Sharon, Clark and Colleen, and Scott. Mum we are grateful for your devotion raising us and supporting whatever path we chose in life. Also loved grandmother to Martin, Samantha, Robert, Andrew, Aimee, Charlotte, Chris, Zara, Joshua, Quinn and Addison, and great-grandmother of Maia, Matai, Ada, Ryan and Kane. Also dearly loved sister of Van (dec), Harry (dec), Kathleen (dec), Neville (dec) and Miriam (dec). Sincere thanks to the staff at Mary Potter Hospice for ensuring Elizabeth's last day was peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice. A memorial service will be held at Wallaceville House, 2 Wallaceville Road, Upper Hutt, on February 8 at 2.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020