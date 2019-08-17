MITCHELL, Elizabeth Gay
(nee Martin):
Suddenly at home on 15 August 2019 aged 73 years. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Jo and Matt. Loved daughter of the late Edward Alan and Christina Martin. Much loved by her twelve brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. A service for Gay will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on 20 August 2019, at 2.00pm. Followed by a private cremation. All messages to "Gay Mitchell", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019