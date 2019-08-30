METCALF,
Elizabeth Carol (Liz):
On August 27, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandy & Peter, Yvonne & Colin, Caroline & Andrew, and Robbie. Adored Granny to Sarah & Ryan, Carne & Meeghan, Rachel & Ben, Christian & Candace, and Silva. She will be missed by her English family and her many friends. Special thanks to Ida and the staff at Te Omanga Hospice and Dr Fiona Clendon, for all their care and support. A service for Liz will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr of Cornwall Street and Knights Road, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Metcalf Family' may be sent c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019