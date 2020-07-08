MAZEY, Elizabeth:

Passed away peacefully on 6th July 2020, in her 95th year. Very much loved and admired wife of the late John, mother of Peter, David, Margaret & Alison; mother-in-law to Paul and the late Sharon; grandmother of Scott, Ben, Emma, and Samantha; and, great grandmother to Hendrix. A friend to many, whose lives were touched with her generous love; she will be missed by us all. A service for Elizabeth will be held in the St Andrews Anglican Church, Titiraupenga Street, Taupo, at 11.00am on Friday 10th July 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc. would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

