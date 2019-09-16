LLOYD-JONES,
Elizabeth Fletcher (Betty)
(nee Campbell):
On September 13, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at Hutt Hospital, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Don Fraser and cherished wife of 33 years of the late David Lloyd-Jones. Loved and adored Mum of Jack, Kevin and Andréa, Frances and Andrew MacKenzie, Tracy and Kevin McEvoy. Adored and treasured Granny of Adam, the late Joey, Carla and Sali, Ann-Celina and Erik, James and Chelsi, Bronté and Shaun, Keelan and Hayley, Shinae, and Tiernan, and great-granny of her 7 great-grandchildren. Adored by her companion Eilish. Special thanks to the staff at Hutt Hospital for their loving care shown to Betty during her final hours. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Foundation of New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service for Betty will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the Fraser/Lloyd-Jones family, c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
