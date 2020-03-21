KERR, Elizabeth Hazel
(née Capon):
14 January 1935 -
17 March 2020
Very much loved companion of Gavin for 61 years. Devoted mother to Sarah, Barbara and Jim, and mother-in-law to Jonathan and Jan. Fond Gran to Ben, Tom, Grace and Casey.
Scholar, teacher to many worldwide, linguist, nurturer
of people, plants and communities, explorer of life's and the world's wonders
and lessons.
Huge thanks to the wonderfully caring staff at Maxwell Lifecare and the community at Alzheimers Marlborough. Messages may be sent to 186 Taylor Pass Road, Blenheim 7201. Funeral details will be advised at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2020