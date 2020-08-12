GURNEY, Elizabeth Nola
(Betty) (née Barclay):
On 9 August 2020, peacefully at Selwyn Sprott Retirement Village, aged 100 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Melvyn and Colleen, Philip and Linda, Noel and Nicci, and Paul and Janette. Loved sister of the late Ella. Loved grandmother of Keri, Christopher, Christian, Benjamin and Tamara. A loved great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. The family gratefully acknowledge the care and kindness shown to Betty by the staff at Selwyn Sprott Retirement Village, and by Access staff beforehand.
Together at last with her beloved parents and sister; And treasured in our hearts forever.
A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at the Island Bay Presbyterian Church, 88 The Parade, Island Bay, on Tuesday, 18 August at 11.00am, followed by a private interment. Messages of sympathy can be sent to the "Gurney Family" C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020