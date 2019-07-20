FRITCHLEY,
Elizabeth Knight (Beth):
Of Levin. On 14th July 2019 at the Madison, in her 100th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Edric (Eddie). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judy and Brian Marshall (Tauranga), Jim and Jan (Levin), Sherryl and Don Walton (both dec), Wayne and Helen (Tauranga), Wendy and Tom Lancaster (Levin). Loved Granny to all 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to all the staff of the Madison for their care and support of Beth. In accordance with Beth's wishes a family service has been held. Messages c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on July 20, 2019