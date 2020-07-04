Elizabeth ETEVENEAUX

  • "Liz was a lovely friend who is greatly missed."
    - Cathy Holmes
  • "A kind, caring, thoughtful friend with a infectious laugh..."
    - Craig George
  • "Lovely memories of a life well lived, a love of her family..."
    - Susan Robertson
  • "Missing our chats already. So many happy memories of a fun..."
    - Annette Curran
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
ETEVENEAUX,
Elizabeth Ann (Liz):
Of Paraparaumu Beach.
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 1 July 2020. Aged 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cherie & Darius, Leonie (dec), Tony, Clinton, Alexia & Todd, and Dallas. Adored Grandma of Corey (dec), Liam, Jayde, Ryder, and Ivy. Loved sister of Andrew & Chin. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 11 July 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Eteveneaux Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020
