ETEVENEAUX,
Elizabeth Ann (Liz):
Of Paraparaumu Beach.
Peacefully at home on Wednesday 1 July 2020. Aged 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Cherie & Darius, Leonie (dec), Tony, Clinton, Alexia & Todd, and Dallas. Adored Grandma of Corey (dec), Liam, Jayde, Ryder, and Ivy. Loved sister of Andrew & Chin. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday 11 July 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Messages to "The Eteveneaux Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020