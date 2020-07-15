Elizabeth ELLIS

Death Notice

ELLIS, Elizabeth (Betty):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday 11th July 2020, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Albert. Loved mother of the late Llew. Loved sister of Evelyne (dec), Arthur (dec), Rosa (dec), Jean (dec), William (dec), Fiona (dec), Llew (dec), Duncan & Brenda.
Will be sadly missed by all.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen Street, Levin, on Thursday 16th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

