CAMPBELL, Elizabeth Anne
(Anne) (nee Ross):
Formerly of Titahi Bay but lived in Upper Hutt. On 6 April 2020, peacefully at home in Upper Hutt. Aged 73 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Joanne & Glen, and Peter & Gina. Nana of Reaston, Delcia, Bryce, Anthony, Hamish, Tamara, Carlos, and Axavier. Great-Grandmother of Declan and baby due in August. Sister of Kevin and Kay. Special thanks to the emergency services for their help and support. A service for Anne will be held in the Salvation Army, 695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, date to be confirmed. Messages and tributes may be posted to "The Hydes Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in The Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2020