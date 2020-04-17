Elizabeth "Anne" (Ross) CAMPBELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Anne" (Ross) CAMPBELL.
Death Notice

CAMPBELL, Elizabeth Anne
(Anne) (nee Ross):
Formerly of Titahi Bay but lived in Upper Hutt. On 6 April 2020, peacefully at home in Upper Hutt. Aged 73 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Joanne & Glen, and Peter & Gina. Nana of Reaston, Delcia, Bryce, Anthony, Hamish, Tamara, Carlos, and Axavier. Great-Grandmother of Declan and baby due in August. Sister of Kevin and Kay. Special thanks to the emergency services for their help and support. A service for Anne will be held in the Salvation Army, 695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, date to be confirmed. Messages and tributes may be posted to "The Hydes Family", c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt.
Published in The Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.