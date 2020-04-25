BARTLEY,
Elizabeth Ellen (Betty):
Of Wellington and Waikanae. Passed away on 19 April 2020, aged 89. Loved wife of the late Austin; Cherished mother of Alison, Gillian (deceased), Julie and Philip; Mother-in-law of Carla, Dawson, Neville, Tim and Chuck. Adored Nana of Reuben (and Krisztina), Alvin, William, Alexander, Yvette and Thomas. Proud great-grandma of Reef. A gentle, generous and steadfastly loving woman whose purpose and meaning were found in loving and supporting her family. She will be forever valued and much missed. A private family 'Level 3' burial service will take place at Waikanae Cemetery. Thanks to the Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care over the past six months. Messages to Bartley family C/- [email protected] or PO Box 6367, Wellington.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020