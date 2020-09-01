BARRON,
Elizabeth Margaret (Liz)
(neé Street):
Of Carterton (formerly of Lower Hutt). On 30th August 2020, with family, at Roseneath. Aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of John for 49 years. Much loved mother of Dione, Janine, Andrew, and Robert, and their partners. Loved Nana of Ollie, and Skylar. A loved sister, auntie and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations to either the Wairarapa Cancer Society, PO Box 121, Masterton 5840, or Kahukura Palliative Care Service, PO Box 96, Masterton 5840, would be appreciated. A memorial service for Liz will be held on Friday 11th September 2020 at 2.00pm. Numbers are restricted to 100 due to COVID 19. Please contact John if you wish to attend [email protected] Liz's service will be livestreamed via:
www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: richmond
Password VXMILH
Messages to the Barron family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 1, 2020