Elizabeth Euphemia (Betty):

Betty passed away peacefully on Tuesday 20 August 2020 at the Village at the Park, Newtown, surrounded by family friends. Beloved daughter of the late Gilbert and Elizabeth Cameron (Scotland), dearly loved and cherished sister of Shelia Johnson (Scotland), and much loved Aunty of Callum, Brenda, Hamish and Pauline, and adored Great-Aunt of Catriona, Isla and Noah (all in Scotland). Loved wife of the late Barney Barnett, and adored cousin, friend and neighbour to all those who had the privilege to have had Betty in their lives. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Village at the Park for their care and kindness to Betty. A celebration of Betty's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, corner of Willis and Aro Streets, on Thursday, 27 August, at 11.00am. A private cremation will follow. Messages c/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.

