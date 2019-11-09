ALLAN,
Elizabeth Dodds (Elspeth):
(Peacefully) In the loving care of family & staff at Rowena Jackson on Thursday 7 November 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Allan, dearly loved mother (Ma) & mother-in-law of Hugh & Rachel, Billy & Sandra, Ainslie & Mike, Jack & Katrina. Much loved and respected Grandma of Michael & Anna Allan, Brittany & Damon Leitch, Michaela & Devon McGrath, Alex Allan and Meghan & Sean Allan. A service for Elspeth will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Tay St, Invercargill, on Monday, November 18, at 10.30am. The funeral leaving at the conclusion for a private service at the Invercargill Crematorium.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 9, 2019