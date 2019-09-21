EVERS,
Elisabeth Maria (Lies)
(née Smets):
Born 08.09.1935 in Bergeijk, Netherlands - Died 02.09.2019 in Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt. Loved wife of the late Johannes. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anthony and Kelly, Peter and Dale (Canada), Benita and Nigel, and Matt. Loved Oma of Zachary, Kaleb and Emma. Any correspondence for the 'Evers Family' can be sent c/- Harbour City Funeral Home, PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A private service was held for Lies in accordance to her wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 21, 2019