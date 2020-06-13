BURGESS,

Elisabeth Ida Therese:

4 years ago today our beautiful and inspirational Mutti & Omi Elisabeth took her wings and left us peacefully, to be in a place where she could rest her weary body from this world. Mutti we still miss you so much, and think and talk about your amazing life, lived so fully and bravely right to the end. Thank you for your love, courage, resilience and generosity. We are so much better for having had you in our lives. We love you to the moon and back, and always will.

- Siggy, Bill & Enzo xxx



