VIATOS, Eleni (Helen):
Passed away peacefully at the Malvina Major Retirement Village, on Friday, 23rd August 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Spiro. Loved and treasured Mama of Katerina and mother-in-law of Peter. Beloved Yiayia to Nicole and Yianni. Loved sister of Jim, Thea of Paula & Rita, and Nona of Greg. Messages to the Viatos family can be placed in Eleni's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent to Apt 22, Malvina Major Retirement Village, where you can also pay your respects on Monday between 2.00 - 4.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for the Greek Orthodox Church which she loved and the Wellington Free Ambulance in appreciation of the fantastic service they provided to her and the community. A special and sincere thank you to all the Hospital Staff at Malvina Major for their care and support of Eleni. Her funeral service will be held at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral "O Evangelismos tis Theotokou" (Annunciation of the Birth giver of God), 3 Hania Street, Mount Victoria, on Wednesday 28 August 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2019