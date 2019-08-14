STEER, Eleanor Rachel:
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11th August 2019, at Hutt Hospital, in her 100th year. Devoted and loved wife of Harold. Much loved mother of the late Daryl Anne Sens, sons Richard, Owen, Larry, and Eddie, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful Doctors and Nurses at Hutt Hospital. A Service for Eleanor will be held at the Petone Working Men's Club, 47 Udy Street, Petone, on Friday 16th August 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019