SMITH, Eleanor:
Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Bill, Grá mo chro. Much loved and respected mother, mother-in-law, and kind and caring Gran of Jeff, Michelle & Ryan; Matthew, Samantha, Brianna, Riley & Tommy; Chris, Kahu, Miharo, Olly, Putiputi, Lucy, Phoenix & Mylo; Brendon, Sarah, Benjamin & Alexander; Tim, Andrea, Otis & Kenzi; Mel, Daniel, Conor & Cam; Gerard, Sarah, Kayleigh-Ann & Pierce. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Patrick, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Friday 10th January at 12 noon. Followed by a burial at Makara Cemetery. Eleanor will be at home 11am Thursday, visitors welcome. Thank you to Ward 6 Wellington Hospital for your compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand for IBM research would be appreciated and can be left in the church foyer.
Funeral arrangements have been made by Larry Greco.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 8, 2020