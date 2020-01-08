Eleanor SMITH

Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020 at Wellington Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Bill, Grá mo chro. Much loved and respected mother, mother-in-law, and kind and caring Gran of Jeff, Michelle & Ryan; Matthew, Samantha, Brianna, Riley & Tommy; Chris, Kahu, Miharo, Olly, Putiputi, Lucy, Phoenix & Mylo; Brendon, Sarah, Benjamin & Alexander; Tim, Andrea, Otis & Kenzi; Mel, Daniel, Conor & Cam; Gerard, Sarah, Kayleigh-Ann & Pierce. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Patrick, Kilbirnie, Wellington on Friday 10th January at 12 noon. Followed by a burial at Makara Cemetery. Eleanor will be at home 11am Thursday, visitors welcome. Thank you to Ward 6 Wellington Hospital for your compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cystic Fibrosis New Zealand for IBM research would be appreciated and can be left in the church foyer.
