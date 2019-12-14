ROY, Eleanor Rosemary:

Eleanor passed away peacefully on Thursday 5 December 2019 at Winara Home and Hospital, after a long and very courageous battle with cancer. Eleanor was the dearly loved daughter of the late James and May Roy of Pahiwi, Balfour. She was the loved sister and sister-in- law of the late Heather King and the late James King, and the dear aunt of Elliot King, his wife Janine, and their children. Eleanor would like to express her appreciation for the support of the staff of Wellington Hospital, Keneperu Hospital, Winara care staff, and the Wellington Branch of the Cancer Society. Eleanor was a wonderful woman who led an amazing life.

Rest in Peace, dear Eleanor.

At Eleanor's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Roy family, C/- PO Box 300, Waikanae 5250.

