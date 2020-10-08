HENNESSY,
Eleanor Noel (Muff):
Of Carterton. On 5th October 2020, peacefully at Carter Court with family at her side. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother, mother-in-law, Gran, great-Gran, sister, sister-in-law, auntie and friend. Sincere thanks to staff of Carter Court for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Forest & Bird, PO Box 631, Wellington 6011, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Muff will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Monday 12th October 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Muff's service will be live streamed via:
www.oneroomstreaming.com
Event ID: Richmond
Password: YEFYJA
Messages to the Hennessy family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 8, 2020