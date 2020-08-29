VANDERVORST,
Elaine Mary Millicent
(nee Fleming):
Passed peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt, on 28 August 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frank. Much loved mother of Ricarda and Hugo, mother-in-law of Tamati. Adored Gran Elaine of Madeleine and Hinepukohurangi. Much loved sister of Michael and the late Elizabeth, and sister-in-law of Val and the late Graeme. Many thanks for the compassionate care Elaine received at Hutt Hospital. Due to the current circumstances, please contact the family for service details.
Rest in peace, Elaine.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020