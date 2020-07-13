THOMSEN, Elaine:
of Titahi Bay. Suddenly on 10 July 2020 in her 78th year. Dearly loved mum of Suzanne and nana of Axel and Izzy. Elaine was a much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend of many and she will be greatly missed. Messages may be left in Elaine's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. A funeral service for Elaine will be held at The Trinity Baptist Church, Cnr Waiuta and Kura Streets, Titahi Bay, Porirua on Wednesday 15 July 2020 at 11.00am and will be followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 13, 2020