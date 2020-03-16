PRAM, Elaine Rose:
On March 14, 2020 peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice; aged 75 years. Much loved partner and mate of the late Alan Wade. Loved mother of Jeanine & Glenn, Stephen, and Gaylene. Loved Nana to Makayla, Annika, Samantha, Alice, Codey and Stephen plus her extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Cnr Moonshine Road and Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 16, 2020