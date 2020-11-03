O'CONNELL, Elaine:
On November 1, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 79 years. Dearly loved daughter of Frank & Pat (both deceased), and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Nick & Dianne (Melbourne). Loved Aunt of Cassie and Shona. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Service or online at www.teomanga.org.nz. Special thanks to Te Omanga for their special care. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, Today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020