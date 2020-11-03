Elaine O'CONNELL

  • "my thoughts go out to the family and friends that knew..."
    - colleen van klaveren
  • "Our sympathy and thoughts to you Nick, and family. Cousin..."
    - Kirsty Walker
  • "My thoughts are with you Nick on this sad day. Many..."
    - PAUL MURRAY
  • "My deepest sympathy to Elaine's family and cousins who..."
    - Hazel Morey
Death Notice

O'CONNELL, Elaine:
On November 1, 2020, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt; aged 79 years. Dearly loved daughter of Frank & Pat (both deceased), and much loved sister and sister-in-law of Nick & Dianne (Melbourne). Loved Aunt of Cassie and Shona. In lieu of flowers donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Service or online at www.teomanga.org.nz. Special thanks to Te Omanga for their special care. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held in Kingswood, Cnr King & Cairo Street, Upper Hutt, Today, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 3, 2020
