LONGSTAFF, Elaine Kay
(nee Kay Gledhill):
On Monday, 27 April 2020 passed away peacefully at Bupa Fergusson Retirement Village, aged 78 years. Wife of George (deceased), mother of Brent, Shane and Erica, sister of Robin, Sheryl, Vivienne and Roen. Nanna of Zeke, Shannon and Kurt. Due to existing circumstances, there will be a private cremation for family only. The family would like to thank all the staff at Fergusson Retirement Village who cared for Kay during her stay.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 29, 2020