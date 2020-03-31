JAKOBSSON, Elaine Wray:
On Friday 27 March 2020 at Bupa Whitby Care Home and Hospital, died peacefully after a long illness, aged 76 years. Much loved by her husband Lennart, daughters Karin and Annika, their husbands Adam and Craig, her grandsons Corbin and Dane. Many thanks to all those who helped care for her. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be sent c/- internet banking: Bank Westpac - a/c name: Wellington Free Ambulance Service Inc. a/c number: 03 0502 0170069 04. Reference: Name/Supporter number. A memorial service will be held at an appropriate time.
Rest in Peace
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 31, 2020